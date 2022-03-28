 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $425,000

BEAUTIFUL MODEL HOME...large corner lot, paver driveway, and a cozy front porch that leads into the stunning home. Main floor has a large dining room area, an office with glass doors, open concept family room-kitchen and breakfast nook. Oversized pantry with entrance from 2 car garage, full bathroom and a bonus room. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms(1 with attached bathroom), laundry room and a separate reading nook or child's play area. Primary bedroom has 2 large walk in closets and spa like bathroom with attached dressing area. Shaw luxury plank flooring installed throughout the 1st and 2nd floors. Basement is finished with options for additional family living, teen hangout/bedroom, workout area and MORE storage. Backyard is fully fenced in with a large patio and a NEW 10x16 shed

