NR Zoning!! Neighborhood Residential !! or 18+ ACRE HORSE FARM ESTATE with Story Book Charm. The House Has a Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Family Room, Office, Basement 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths. This Property is a Horse Lovers Dream Featuring Plenty of Room for Riding and a Horse Corral as Well as 3 Barns, 4 Outbuildings, and a Shed. This Property Consists of 3 Separate Lots. You Can Sell 2 Lots and Keep the 3rd Lot That the House Sits on and Still have 9.75 Acres!! ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES! Located close to Stockton College. GSP Exit 44. Property is 6, 14, and 30 Pomona Road. Lots 9.01-3.44 ac, Lot 9.02-4.41 ac. & Lot 10-9.75 ac. Gas and electric at site. Water is less than 1/2 mile away and sewer pump station is approx 1/2 mile away. Great to develop housing for Stockton, Apartments, or Strip Shopping Center. NR is suitable Suitable for Farms, Single-family detached dwellings, Churches and similar places of worship, parish houses, convents and cemeteries, Public and quasi-public schools and institutions of learning, Parks, playgrounds and municipal buildings, Other public buildings of a governmental or cultural nature, Golf courses, with or without community commercial facilities, at least 18 holes and 5,500 yards in length.
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have decided guards will not train on or use the boats for at least the remainder of the year.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first …
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Friends and fellow lifeguards sat on the beach and sobbed Tuesday at the spot where a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by …
MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer main near their North Clermont Avenue home.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 13, 2019
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section …
BRIDGETON — Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on charges including assault and misconduct after one of the guards entered an inm…
If your payment card numbers were stolen in a massive Wawa data breach, you can now request gift cards or cash under a proposed class action s…
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE