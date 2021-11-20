 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $399,000

Pristine 4 Bedroom home built in 2019 with wide open floor plan. Marble countertops in kitchen with large pantry. Upstairs includes laundry room and 4 bedrooms with an expansive master bedroom suite. Full basement with high ceilings is fully insulated and ready to finish for extra living space. Underground utilities. This house is move-in ready plenty of space, lots of storage and ready for you to make this house your home!

