4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $395,000

Welcome to this beautiful, well kept, spacious home in Monticello Estates located on a corner lot. This home features an eat in kitchen with a center island, stainless steel appliances, a family room with vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace, perfect for those cold winter months. The master bedroom also has vaulted ceilings, two walk in closets and a soaking tub in the master bath. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th bedrooms are all very spacious as well. Head back down to the basement where it has been insulted for you, now all you have to do is finish it, and make it into your own. Schedule a showing as this one wont last!!!!!!!!!!

