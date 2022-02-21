 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $385,000

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $385,000

This is an Estate Sale but what a great house in a small hidden community. If you are looking for roomy this house has plenty with 2479 sq ft and a full basement. The basement was finished at one time but the walls were taken down, some of the framings remain. LR, Office, Den, Dining Room which includes the dining room furniture, also included are other furnishings but I don't have a list as of yet. Photos coming, house is being cleaned out and should be available next weekend.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News