4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $385,000

This is an Estate Sale but what a great house in a small hidden community. If you are looking for roomy this house has plenty with 2479 sq ft and a full basement. The basement was finished at one time but the walls were taken down, some of the framings remain. LR, Office, Den, Dining Room which includes the dining room furniture, also included are other furnishings but I don't have a list as of yet. Photos coming, house is being cleaned out and should be available next weekend.