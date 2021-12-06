 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $374,900

**SURRENDER TO COMFORT**BEAUTY,WARMTH,VALUE**4BD,3 FULL BATH W/FINISHED BASEMENT**COVERED FRONT **INSULATED ATTIC ENTRANCE **WIDE CONCRETE DRIVEWAY **FINISHED 2 CAR GARAGE ** SOLAR ** A gorgeous and flexible layout that allows for functional and modern living indoor & outdoor. Walking in the front door, you have enticing 2 story foyer. On the left, Large dining room (currently used as prayers room) adjacent you have eat in kitchen with ample counter space flanked by back splash tiles and tiled floor. A spacious great room serves as both a family zone and a place for entertaining. On the top level, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms with master suite not just having adequate size but multiple closets. Master bath has jetted tub for you to relax after a long day. Finished basement is a perfect spot to set a pool table, make your own gym or use it for storage. Open backyard is perfect for little family gatherings, play ball or have a BBQ with your loved ones. Enjoy the close proximity to parkway, Stockton university, Atlanticare and shopping. SHOW AND SELL!!

