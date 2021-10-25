4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $365,000

Magnificent home 4 bedroom and 3bath with a office on the first floor for that work at home professional. very neutral decor ... one of the largest homes in blue heron pines !!! 2 bedrooms on the first floor . Gas fireplace two way .Fla room sunny spot to hang out. Large loft with two additional bedrooms . The hoa is one of the best in south jersey club house pool and lawn maintenance for a low 130 dollars. Close the the ac air port train station is 3 miles away for easy commute to phila . 2 miles to the ac express access and 2 miles to the garden state parkway and 20 min to the beach and casinos prefect for the casino executive . Seller can move any time dont miss out on this 3300 sq ft home .