4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $359,000

NR Zoning!! Neighborhood Residential !! or 18+ ACRE HORSE FARM ESTATE with Story Book Charm. The House Has a Large Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Family Room, Office, Basement 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths. This Property is a Horse Lovers Dream Featuring Plenty of Room for Riding and a Horse Corral as Well as 3 Barns, 4 Outbuildings, and a Shed. This Property Consists of 3 Separate Lots. You Can Sell 2 Lots and Keep the 3rd Lot That the House Sits on and Still have 9.75 Acres!! ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES! Located close to Stockton College. GSP Exit 44. Property is 6, 14, and 30 Pomona Road. Lots 9.01-3.44 ac, Lot 9.02-4.41 ac. & Lot 10-9.75 ac. Gas and electric at site. Water is less than 1/2 mile away and sewer pump station is approx 1/2 mile away. Great to develop housing for Stockton, Apartments, or Strip Shopping Center. NR is suitable Suitable for Farms, Single-family detached dwellings, Churches and similar places of worship, parish houses, convents and cemeteries, Public and quasi-public schools and institutions of learning, Parks, playgrounds and municipal buildings, Other public buildings of a governmental or cultural nature, Golf courses, with or without community commercial facilities, at least 18 holes and 5,500 yards in length.