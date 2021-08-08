INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own a CHARMING 4-bedroom rancher set on 4.37 acres in Galloway Township, with second building on premises. Zoned commercial/ residential, this ADORABLE home offers an INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own a fully operating daycare/childcare facility. Currently a pre-school /daycare, this building can also be converted into a 2nd residential home. New roof on both buildings!! UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY w/ AMAZING OPTIONS + PLENTY of POTENTIAL!! Fully licensed + insured w/ current clientele, this presents PERFECT OPTION to 'work while still at home.' All furniture, equipment, materials needed for SUCCESSFUL childcare included! This UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY presents a one-of-a-kind OFFER!! CALL TODAY for more Info. and/or for a private tour of this well-kept GEM!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Numerous inbound and outbound Spirit Airlines flights were canceled at Atlantic City International Airport on Sunday and…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A retired Atlantic City police sergeant was killed Thursday in a motor vehicle accident in the township.
The day after Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal takedown of a group of anti-vaccination demonstrators, messages of support from friends, other politic…
Spirit Airlines continued canceling flights Tuesday after it was announced that weather and “operational challenges” had impacted flight sched…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thursday has been yet another day of cancellations at Atlantic City International Airport.
TRENTON — Staff members and students from kindergarten to 12th grade will be required to wear masks in New Jersey schools when the new year be…
ATLANTIC CITY — Two of the resort’s casinos have plans for beachfront redevelopment.
South Jersey woman who police say was strangled by her husband leaves behind heartbroken friends and colleagues
As Shawn Lichtfuss sat in his car Tuesday evening and waited for police to arrive, a photo of him and his wife was posted to his Facebook page.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 16-year-old city girl arrived Monday at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with a gunshot wound, police said.
VINELAND — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the city Police Department are investigating what appears to be a m…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE