4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $350,000

INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own a CHARMING 4-bedroom rancher set on 4.37 acres in Galloway Township, with second building on premises. Zoned commercial/ residential, this ADORABLE home offers an INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to own a fully operating daycare/childcare facility. Currently a pre-school /daycare, this building can also be converted into a 2nd residential home. New roof on both buildings!! UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY w/ AMAZING OPTIONS + PLENTY of POTENTIAL!! Fully licensed + insured w/ current clientele, this presents PERFECT OPTION to 'work while still at home.' All furniture, equipment, materials needed for SUCCESSFUL childcare included! This UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY presents a one-of-a-kind OFFER!! CALL TODAY for more Info. and/or for a private tour of this well-kept GEM!!!

