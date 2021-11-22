4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $324,900

NO MORE SHOWINGS MULTIPLE OFFERS, HIGHEST AND BEST DUE BY 11/22/21 3PM. Immaculate 4BD 2.5BA 2 story in great condition. This home has been lovingly cared for and has only had one owner. You have a nice living and dining room combination, your EIK overlooks the family room. There is also a 1/2 bath and separate laundry room on the 1st floor. The upstairs consists of 4 BD’s with the Master BD having a private bath and a large walk in closet. The other 3BD’s are decent in size and there is another full hall bath shared. There is an extra walk in attic for addl storage on the upper level. The basement is high and dry and could be finished off for addl living space. Your outside features include a large fenced in yard, shed and cute front porch. You also have a 1 1/2 car attached garage. This is a great location, close to shopping, the WHP and Jimmie Leeds Road. Easy to show and priced to sell!