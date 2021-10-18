4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $322,900

**A BREATH OF FRESH AIR**QUALITY,CONVENIENCE,COMFORT**BEAUTIFUL FLOWER BED**GLEMING HARDWOOD FLOORS**GRANITE COUNTER** BASEMENT WITH EXTRA HEIGHT**3 ZONE SPRINKLERS**SOD**AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER** FENCED YARD**SHED**AMAZING $$$$ SOLAR SAVINGS**Epitome of Elegance! Live the life you love in this beautiful 4bd, 2.5 bath home with basement and a FINISHED car garage. This property truly defines the word "HOME". From the moment you step in to this spectacular home, you will find living room flooded with natural sun light and open floor plan. Entire first floor adorned with hardwood/ceramic tile making it undemanding to keep clean and keep allergens down. Love Cooking?? Then, here is your beautiful spacious kitchen w/ Maplewood cabinets, lavish granite and glass back splash tiles. On the top floor, you will find 4 very comfortably sized bedrooms including Master suite with it's own bath and other full common bath. Family room sliding door will lead you to the back yard pavers patio and open/clean back yard which is perfect for throwing summer parties. Unfinished basement with high ceiling has potential to be finished & it's perfect spot to set a pool table, make your own gym or use it for storage. Close to Mainland hospital, Stockton college, Parkway, Expressway and access to Public transportation close by . Make your move before someone else does!