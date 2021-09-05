 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $319,000

WATER FRONT 4+ boat slips. Reconnect with nature .... Kayaking, Jet ski, and Boating out your back door. Main residence features 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, with it comes a mother in law suite featuring 1 bed and 1 bath. Total 4 bed 2 bath. New renovations have been completed. Take a look for yourself now with the link below ! MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gSDiVhywvZN&amp;mls=1

