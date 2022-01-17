4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $299,000

BACK ON THE MARKET!! The Perfect Home! So Much to Offer. Amazing Location, Beautiful Yard, 4th bedroom could be used as an In-Law suite with a separate entrance, or a Play Room, Office, the Possibilities are Endless. The Kitchen is Fabulous, Granite Countertops, Kenmore Stainless Appliance Package. The Basement has 8ft ceilings. Very Quiet Street, you are close to The Sports Complex, Bike Path, Golf Course, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants, Stockton and The Hospital. Don't Delay call Today to Tour!!