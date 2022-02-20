4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $289,900

Commercial Highway Zoning. Two homes for the price of one! Both homes have gas heat, one features a wood burning fireplace the other central air-conditioning. Each home could rent for 1,500 each. Featuring a large detached Pole Barn/Commercial Garage with two large bays. One acre of land with endless possibilities. The entire acre of land is completely fenced. If you want privacy and the benefits of commercial zoning for those contractors, landscaping companies, tow truck companies and car enthusiast's this is what you have been waiting for. Live in one property and rent out the other. Also would be a perfect property for a multigenerational family. New well that services both home installed in the last few years and New Roofs on both homes as well. PROPERTY REQUIRES A NEW SEPTIC SYSTEM. Current system needs to be replaced.