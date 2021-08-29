 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,900

Original owner is ready to move! This quiet 1,867 sq ft spacious bi-level home rests among the trees on a flag lot for tons of privacy. Great spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Sit out on the upstairs deck for your morning brew. Master bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets. All stainless appliances are 2 years old. Heater is less than 3 years old. Invite all your friends, large outdoor space and plenty of parking. Enjoy all the extras the Smithville Community has to offer, the pools, gyms, walking paths and Smithville Community Parties! Easy to show - call for appointment.

