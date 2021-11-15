4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,900

MUST SEE IN PERSON! Do not wait! VACANT & READY FOR A QUICK CLOSING! Huge backyard! 3 bed. w/ den on first floor with doors and closet could be 4th bedroom. Laminate wood finish flooring throughout, New roof, Freshly painted interior. Privacy vinyl fenced backyard, 8' x 10' Shed, plus storage in 11' x 24'6"one car garage, All newer stainless steel finish appliances as shown are included, plus washer / dryer, newer garage door opener. Sliders in kitchen to back patio, Sliders in dining room to side patio, Living room with wood burning fireplace, 2.5 Baths all with upgraded vanities, Master bedroom with 8'6" x 5'8" walk in closet. Foyer is 7' x 3'10" plus double sized closet, Kitchen with tiled back splash. Community amenities- pool, barbeque area, toddler park, and tennis court. Short walk to Wrangleboro Park.