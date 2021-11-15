 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,900

4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $279,900

MUST SEE IN PERSON! Do not wait! VACANT & READY FOR A QUICK CLOSING! Huge backyard! 3 bed. w/ den on first floor with doors and closet could be 4th bedroom. Laminate wood finish flooring throughout, New roof, Freshly painted interior. Privacy vinyl fenced backyard, 8' x 10' Shed, plus storage in 11' x 24'6"one car garage, All newer stainless steel finish appliances as shown are included, plus washer / dryer, newer garage door opener. Sliders in kitchen to back patio, Sliders in dining room to side patio, Living room with wood burning fireplace, 2.5 Baths all with upgraded vanities, Master bedroom with 8'6" x 5'8" walk in closet. Foyer is 7' x 3'10" plus double sized closet, Kitchen with tiled back splash. Community amenities- pool, barbeque area, toddler park, and tennis court. Short walk to Wrangleboro Park.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville
Crime

Fatal shooting in Pleasantville

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Pleasantville, Acting Atlantic Count…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News