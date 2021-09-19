 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $345,000

This colonial home has generous spaces throughout. The main floor includes an open layout with living and dining room along with chef's kitchen. Four bedrooms and three and half bathrooms highlight this light filled colonial. Large basement level is finished and includes extra storage. Other amenities include a two car attached garage, and an oversized backyard with elevated deck.

