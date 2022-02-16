Brand new from foundation up ultra-custom classic designed for either growing or already established family requiring numerous large bdrms, 4 full baths, full bsmt awaiting your design and finish, soaring ceilings, drop-dead gorgeous island kitchen, wide plank floors, inground pool, large deck/fenced yard, top-shelf tile baths, MBR suite w/enormous WIC, possible 1st floor in-law suite w/private bath. As stylish and upscale as you'll find on market...anywhere...any price!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $899,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready, New Jersey.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — With Olympic curling on TV, classic rock on the speakers and a good size crowd of regulars on a late Monday afternoon, Yester…
A statement from Carol Neulander’s family Friday assailed a forthcoming musical theater production that draws upon events surrounding her 1994…
BUENA — Restaurants across South Jersey shut their doors when the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting restrictions began in March 2020, but so…
James Carney has always considered himself to be a tough guy. The former Atlantic County Surrogate and member of the then Atlantic County Boar…
CAMDEN — A federal trial continues this week for a suspended Atlantic City police officer accused of excessive use of force and falsifying pol…
A South Jersey school district says it will stop paying for transportation and tuition for its county vocational school
In a move that could prompt a legal battle, the Deptford school district has decided to stop covering tuition and transportation costs next sc…
TRENTON — A Mays Landing man has admitted stealing two microphones from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Egg Harbor Township man arrested in theft string, is released, then arrested again for more burglaries
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man accused in a string of thefts at a car dealership and other businesses dating to last month was arrested,…
Testimony continues Wednesday in federal use of force case against suspended Atlantic City police officer
CAMDEN — David Castellani told a jury Tuesday about a night in 2013 when he was beaten by several officers and mauled by a police dog while he…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE