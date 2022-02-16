4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $899,000

Brand new from foundation up ultra-custom classic designed for either growing or already established family requiring numerous large bdrms, 4 full baths, full bsmt awaiting your design and finish, soaring ceilings, drop-dead gorgeous island kitchen, wide plank floors, inground pool, large deck/fenced yard, top-shelf tile baths, MBR suite w/enormous WIC, possible 1st floor in-law suite w/private bath. As stylish and upscale as you'll find on market...anywhere...any price!!!