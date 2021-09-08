NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
New Jersey’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sound like a gold rush.
SEA ISLE CITY — A crew of 20-somethings from the Philadelphia area held the corner of the outside bar at JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue in th…
UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Sunday crash in the Strathmere section killed a 23-year-old Pennsylvania man and injured two others, according to State Police.
ATLANTIC CITY — A new hotel and restaurant are proposed for New York Avenue on the site of a currently vacant building.
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miss America will return to Atlantic City this week to celebrate its 100th anniversary — sort of.
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers did not get promised $3,500 checks Thursday to thank them for keeping the city going during the COVID-19 pandemic…
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Gov. Phil Murphy visited Gloucester County on Thursday after a powerful tornado, fueled by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, …
ATLANTIC CITY — The state hopes to give the go-ahead for some type of COVID-related bonuses for employees of the city within two weeks, a spok…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE