4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.