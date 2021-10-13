Among finest quality homes located in premium waterfront setting ever offered for sale. This spectacularly designed and custom-built lakefront palace must be experienced inside and out to appreciate the four-season living sensation that each room, space, nook and cranny creates..as vast wildlife and glistening vistas are enjoyed from every window!! The flow and floor plan create an elegant and spacious feel throughout this home; and the richly appointed details and refined finishes will exceed all expectations. Never again will a premium package like this be found at this extremely reasonable value. Even the pictures fall short of its voluminous space, soaring ceilings, and casual formality. Only a private walk-through tour can experience the additional rooms including wooded cathedral sunroom, craft/office/laundry, sweeping staircase foyer, separately accessed in-law suite/billiards room, immaculate spacious three-car garage, and approximately 1000 sq ft wraparound mahogany porch. 3 new zones of HVAC!! Paver circular driveway, brand new retractable awning, hot tub built into mahogany rear deck, and FLOATING DOCK!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $799,000
