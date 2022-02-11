 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $755,000

Comforting & Aesthetic Environment living in this Luxury Four bedroom 4.5 Bathroom two story multi gabled brick home at the end of a wooded cul-de-sac . Grand Foyer with electric drop down chandelier . Super sized master bedroom with separate sitting. Bath with double sinks, Kohler whirlpool tub. Large attic with staircase . Grand Foyer , dining & living room Family room overlooked by second floor Balcony , complete with a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace . Family room Flows into eat in kitchen with breakfast bar that seats 6 , plus table . Cherry wood cabinets , Granite, high end appliances , Decor Double oven, Viking 6 burner stove .. Finished Basement that will accommodate a play room , exercise room and plenty of storage.

