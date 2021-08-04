 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $699,900

PROPERTY IS UC.Custom built one of a kind sprawling brick and stone rancher with stunning curb appeal. From the moment you walk through the front door you’re sure to be impressed. There is a beautiful wraparound porch along with a double door entry, oversized foyer & a massive great room with a beautiful stone fireplace. There is an office to the right along with the formal dining room which is quite large & has wainscoting. This is located near the designer kitchen which has 42 inch cabinets, granite, 2 wall ovens and a breakfast nook. There is also a sun room off the kitchen, this is a perfect set up when entertaining guests. The master bedroom is a great size with a beautiful master bath, double sinks and a huge tiled shower w/multi body sprays. There are also his and her walk-in closets. Your other 2 BD’s are a nice size & also have a Jack & Jill bathroom. There is a 1 bedroom, living room & small kitchenette upstairs that could be a perfect set up for the in-laws. Some of the custom features include beautiful H/W floors throughout, plantation shutters, oversized doorways & hallways, central vac, the entire home is wired for Internet, there is 6 zone gas hot water radiant heat under the floors, 3 sets of Pioneer Anderson French doors, 10 & 12 ft ceilings throughout & 2 X 6 walls. There is a side entry 3 car garage with a finished floor. Your outside features include a whole house generator, 6 zone irrigation which is connected to a well, a huge deck and a fenced in yard.

