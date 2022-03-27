4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $649,900

One of a kind Spanish Style Home with water views approx 4061 sq ft. This Beautiful home features 4BD, 3.5BA. 2 Extra large Primary Suites. One Primary has a steam shower and whirl pool tub. Enter into the grand foyer leading to the gourmet eat in Kitchen, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and Formal Dining room. The oversized family room with wood burning fire place, has sliders to the backyard for family BBQ's and entertaining. There is a 3 zone heating system, tankless water heater, all new plumbing and sewer to the home and Anderson Windows. This home is minutes to Atlantic City Boardwalk, Beaches and all the fun you are looking for. The school system is Egg Harbor Twp. This property is a must see with so much to offer.