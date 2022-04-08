 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $639,999

This is a must see in HARBOR ACRES!!! This stunning 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move in ready. As you walk into this home you will be welcomed by a foyer and grand staircase soaking in the natural light. The Main level features an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops which looks out to the backyard oasis. The laundry room and garage are located off of the kitchen as well. The french doors to the right of the stairs will lead you to an oversized office. Next, you will find a formal living and dining room ready for any size family. Take one step down to the large family room with a beautiful mantle and gas fireplace. Step out of the back door to a large paver patio featuring a built in gas line for a grill and overlooking the in-ground pool. The backyard also features a storage shed. Take the staircase to the 2nd level to the 4 large bedrooms and massive master suite with sitting area and 3 walk in closets, one featuring solid wood built ins which runs the length of the room. The master bath features a skylight with a double sink, soaking tub, and stand up shower. The fully finished basement is a perfect space for entertaining. All of this plus an attached 2 car garage. The entire house was recently painted and brand new carpets installed on the entire second floor. This house will not last long. Call to make your appointment today.

