4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $595,000

  • Updated
Wow!! Come take a look at this Beautiful home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac in a great location. 5 years old and well maintained this home offers a bright open floor plan connecting the kitchen to the family room leading to the inviting, sunny fenced-in backyard with a gorgeous in-ground pool. Pavers were added to the patio area to enjoy days and nights of barbecuing. Attention to detail in the large kitchen with customized backsplash, granite countertops, freshly finished cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an added touch of floating shelves. Additional room for a pool table or living room and a bonus bar area. Upstairs you will find 4 spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, and an extra area for a gym, office or kids playroom with hardwood flooring. 2 full baths on the second floor and a powder room on the first floor. 2 car garage driveway for additional cars. Solar panels and irrigation system. Location is accessible to shopping, transportation and EHT schools.

