The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. The Hampshire is popular for a reason! As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $585,920
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Buena man reported missing Jan. 25 was found dead Thursday, Franklin Township police said.
A South Jersey school district says it will stop paying for transportation and tuition for its county vocational school
In a move that could prompt a legal battle, the Deptford school district has decided to stop covering tuition and transportation costs next sc…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A middle school science teacher says he has been suspended pending an investigation over what he described as his efforts …
It was a bright, quiet Tuesday in South Jersey.
BRIDGETON — An 11-year-old city boy was shot Sunday morning, and the quick actions of responding officers helped save his life, police said.
BRIGANTINE — St. George's Pub, which has been in business in the city since 1990, will close temporarily to make way for renovations with a ne…
PLEASANTVILLE — Three men were arrested after a standoff with police Saturday.
TRENTON — New Jersey’s top health officials and Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that the state will remove its in-school mask mandate next month …
“We will renovate and reopen in May of this year,” said Jeffrey Davidson, the son of one of the founders of the business.
ATLANTIC CITY — Drivers heading into the city using the White Horse Pike on Monday should expect a single lane of travel starting shortly befo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE