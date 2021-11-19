4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $574,900

UC Back Up Offers only. Welcome to 7 Hartford Drive located in the very desirable Wellington Estates Executive neighborhood. This 3800 sq. ft. Brick front home has been lovingly maintained with many upgrades throughout. When you walk through the door you have a large open foyer, office, living and dining room combination, along with a study off the living room. Your huge EIK has granite counter tops and a center island. This overlooks the family room along with an additional sunroom which has a double sided gas fireplace. There is a powder room and nice sized laundry room. All carpeting is new excluding the office. Your upstairs has 4BD’s all a generous size along with the Master BD having a sitting area and private Master BA with a jacuzzi and walk in closet. There is also a 2nd full bath upstairs. The full unfinished basement has extra high ceilings, Rough-in plumbing for a full bath and also an addl washer and gas dryer hook up. Your outside features include a gorgeous 24X28 custom built heated Gunite inground pool w/hot tub. (New pool cover 2020, new pool pumps, and water arch feature). There is also a 10 zone sprinkler system, free standing well perfect for irrigation and to fill the pool, custom Timber Tech deck (16X32), sports court (AS IS), and huge back yard flood light. Put this on your list, easy to show.