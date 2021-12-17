The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. The Hampshire is popular for a reason! As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $570,960
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
This column was a sad, sad struggle.
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
TRENTON — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos — and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them — got a key sup…
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
-
- 3 min to read
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a city home to rubble.
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE