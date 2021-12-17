4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $570,960

The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. The Hampshire is popular for a reason! As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.