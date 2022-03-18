The Hampshire by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 3,230 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a large loft area and a 2-car garage. The Hampshire is popular for a reason! As youre welcomed into the home, youre greeted by the spacious formal dining room, the perfect space to entertain your guests on those special occasions. The foyer opens up to a much desired, open concept living space highlighted by a roomy kitchen with plenty of counter space and a large, modern island overlooking the casual dining area and living room. Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a large loft area, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a cozy sitting area, huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $569,605
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a deal to sell three former r…
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as a child.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An adult and two children were injured in a crash Friday evening on Pitney Road, police said.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
People strolling outside Tanger Outlets The Walk may do a doubletake at the sight through a storefront window of a few people posing behind a …
LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson mad…
BRIDGETON — Police said a local man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities tried to arrest him early Monday morning.
A State Police employee from Bridgeton died Friday morning in a crash on Route 206 in Burlington County, State Police said.
Once seen as a vice for rebels, outlaws and musicians, cannabis has gone mainstream, becoming the subject of job fairs and investment portfolios.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE