The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,628 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a roomy floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the causal dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $561,790
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — One person was injured after a fight at Harrah's Resort early Tuesday morning, Lt. Kevin Fair said Friday.
ATLANTIC CITY — Even before New Jersey residents voted to legalize marijuana in 2020, supporters described the possibility as the birth of an …
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Authorities on Wednesday executed a search warrant at a home on East Jimmie Leeds Road.
This column was a sad, sad struggle.
Joe Gatto’s baseball journey could lead him to Philadelphia next season.
SOMERS POINT — A man was shot following an incident at the Somers Point Apartments, police said.
TRENTON — The push to enact tax breaks for Atlantic City’s casinos — and avoid a threatened closure of as many as four of them — got a key sup…
Area school districts, police continue investigating TikTok trend threatening gun violence at schools
-
- 3 min to read
What is the TikTok Dec. 17 threat?
VINELAND — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after an explosion reduced a city home to rubble.
OCEAN CITY — School officials dismissed Ocean City High School students early Tuesday after receiving a report of a threat of violence.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE