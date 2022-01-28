4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $560,000

Welcome home! This quality-built Chiusano residence is a beauty! From the moment you step onto the wide-open front porch with stone detail, into the 2-story foyer, you’ll want to call this home! Large kitchen boasts an expanded center island with granite counters, pendant lighting, and breakfast room. Great room with Cathedral ceiling, a wood burning fireplace to keep you cozy, and a convenient rear staircase too! Enjoy 9’ ceilings on 1st level, and private home office/study. Master Suite includes a vaulted ceiling, lg walk-in closet, and luxurious ensuite master bath. Two bedrooms have dual closets for extra storage space. The hall bath features a separate door that leads from the sinks to the shower! This beauty has a 2-car side entry garage, stamped concrete patio leading to the heated pool, sprinkler system, dual zones HVAC for comfort, Anderson Windows, and a full basement with high ceilings. Enjoy the EHT Nature Reserve, the multiple golf courses, or short drive to Ocean City beaches. Plenty to do! Make this your home today!