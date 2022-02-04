4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $549,900

Welcome to Ballenger Woods! A large and beautiful neighborhood, which has access to bike path, playgrounds, and Nature Reserve. This "Grand Chelmsford" model has 3,824 square feet of living space and is move in ready. Open layout with gleaming hardwood floors and natural light galore. Large open kitchen with extended island and breakfast nook overlooking the marble hearth gas fireplace in great room, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful French doors off the living room lead you into a cozy sunroom. Additional rooms on 1st floor include formal dining room, study/office (possible 5th bedroom), powder room, and laundry room with sink and closet. Upstairs offers an Owner's suite with two walk-in closets, additional loft/seating area, and ensuite bath with double sinks, large shower, soaking tub, and linen closet. Three additional large bedrooms with ample closet space and hallway bath are upstairs. Other features include: 3 car garage, freshly painted kitchen and great room, 2 zone heat/AC, recessed lighting, sprinkler system with well, full unfinished basement, beautiful large backyard to make your own, custom wooden blinds, Timberline Roof, and Andersen windows. Just 15 minutes to the beach, 20 minutes to Atlantic city, and near 11 golf courses. Move into your dream home today!! Open House Feb. 5th 12-2pm