Welcome to Ballenger Woods! A large and beautiful neighborhood, which has access to bike path, playgrounds, and Nature Reserve. This "Grand Chelmsford" model has 3,824 square feet of living space and is move in ready. Open layout with gleaming hardwood floors and natural light galore. Large open kitchen with extended island and breakfast nook overlooking the marble hearth gas fireplace in great room, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful French doors off the living room lead you into a cozy sunroom. Additional rooms on 1st floor include formal dining room, study/office (possible 5th bedroom), powder room, and laundry room with sink and closet. Upstairs offers an Owner's suite with two walk-in closets, additional loft/seating area, and ensuite bath with double sinks, large shower, soaking tub, and linen closet. Three additional large bedrooms with ample closet space and hallway bath are upstairs. Other features include: 3 car garage, freshly painted kitchen and great room, 2 zone heat/AC, recessed lighting, sprinkler system with well, full unfinished basement, beautiful large backyard to make your own, custom wooden blinds, Timberline Roof, and Andersen windows. Just 15 minutes to the beach, 20 minutes to Atlantic city, and near 11 golf courses. Move into your dream home today!! Open House Feb. 5th 12-2pm
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Meghann Wallace — now Meghann Licari — said she would have made it to Our Lady Star of the Sea for her wedding Saturday regardless.
Here is a list of Monday's school closings and delayed openings for Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
MAYS LANDING — Sudden closures and delayed openings at the Hamilton Mall have left shoppers exasperated over the last several weeks.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic City residents were charged with shoplifting after township police caught them outside the Manahawkin T.J. Ma…
ATLANTIC CITY — Residents woke up to a sea of white and dangerous winds howling outside their windows Saturday morning, as the Blizzard of 202…
A Gloucester County man has been charged in the bludgeoning death of a Mount Laurel woman, authorities said Friday.
TRENTON — A Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office investigator is accused of abusing his power to investigate a minor car crash, according to an…
OCEAN CITY — B&B Department Store, a centerpiece of downtown Asbury Avenue for decades, will shut its doors in March, the company posted o…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A local student who has attended school in multiple countries is reaching new academic heights.
BRIDGETON — State Police have arrested a 21-year-old city man in the death of Jonathan Morris, whose body was found Monday night in Hopewell T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE