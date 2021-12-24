The Hadley by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 2,628 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an upstairs loft area and a 2-car garage. With a roomy floor plan and flex areas to be used as you choose, the Hadley is just as inviting as it is functional! As you enter the home into the foyer, youre greeted by the flex room, you decide how it functions a formal dining space or childrens play area. The kitchen features a large, modern island that opens up to the causal dining area and living room, so the conversation never has to stop! Tucked off the living room is a downstairs bedroom and full bath the perfect guest suite or home office. Upstairs youll find a cozy loft, upstairs laundry and three additional bedrooms, including the owners suite, which highlights a huge walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $545,705
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Forman is here to show you there are second acts — in discount retailing.
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallup, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
BRIDGETON — Cumberland County has transferred 33 jail inmates to Hudson County, the latest step in its plan to close the jail.
- Updated
Ocean Casino Resort continues its culinary evolution and amazing success story – it is now the No. 3 Atlantic City casino in revenue – by adding another great restaurant brand to its already impressive roster.
COVID-19 vaccines have become the most valuable tools in fighting the coronavirus pandemic both domestically and internationally since they we…
VINELAND — The state Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a city police officer fatally shot a man Saturday morning at a mobile ho…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
TRENTON — New Jersey’s escalating COVID-19 numbers are following national and worldwide trends, but drastic measures, such as lockdowns, are n…
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE