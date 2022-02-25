4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $545,000

Its your chance to become part of this magnificent neighborhood in EHT!! Ballenger Woods has access to walking paths, nature reserve, playgrounds, and elementary schools. This beautiful "Greenbriar" model features 3850 square feet of living space plus a large outdoor composite deck and full-size basement. NEW hardwood floors on main level, NEW w/w carpet on 2nd floor, and freshly painted walls throughout entire home. Upon entering the home you are greeted with a sun drenched foyer and a stunning wooden staircase!!! First floor consists of large kitchen with center island and extended breakfast nook, great room with cathedral ceilings, 2 skylights and a wood burning fireplace, a formal dining room with Chair Rail and Crown Modeling, additional living room, office, laundry room, and powder room. Second floor has an owner's suite with 3 closets, sitting area, vaulted ceilings, and ensuite bath with double sinks, shower, soaking tub, and linen closet. 2nd bedroom has its own private FULL bathroom and a walk-in closet. 3rd and 4th bedrooms share a Jack and Jill Bath with double sinks. Other features include high quality Andersen Windows, 2 staircases, 3 car garage, pantry, 2 zone heat/AC, and large backyard. PLUS the home comes with a 1 year HOME WARRANTY for all appliances and major systems. This is a MUST see!!!!! Just 15 minutes to beaches, 20 minutes to Atlantic City, and near 11 golf courses!