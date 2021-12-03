WOW!! YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE LIVING SPACE IN THIS 4,260 SQFT HOME ON PRIME LOT AND IN-GROUND POOL!!! As soon as you pull up you will be greeted by a beautiful winding paver driveway and greenery. Two story foyer leads you into the first floor which features a formal living room, large dining room, office, powder room, family room offering high ceilings, gas fireplace, wet bar & mini fridge, spacious eat in kitchen with center island, and a fabulous movie room with projector and surround sound (all staying)!! Take one of two staircases that lead up to the second floor where you will find a bedroom suite, Jack and Jill bedrooms, and a huge owner's suite with tray ceiling, private bath, walk-in closet, and bonus room attached that is perfect for an office, gym, or man cave!! First floor laundry. Slider off the kitchen leads to this spectacular backyard which offers an in-ground pool, two sheds, outdoor shower, tranquil fish pond with waterfall, and patio! The perfect yard for summer entertaining!! Total privacy with nothing behind this fenced in yard!! Multi zoned HVAC, AC condenser 2 years young, and solar panels (Leased $215/mo). Driveway for ample parking and two car attached garage. The ultimate family home located just 6 miles from Ocean City Boardwalk and Beach. CALL TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $534,900
