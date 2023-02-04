This totally custom built home is completely done and ready for you to move in! This is not your average tract home . . . . this is a custom built SMART HOME .... control your heat, lights, locks and security cameras from your phone or the tablet that comes with the sale. Features a wonderful open layout with bright, airy rooms, natural light everywhere! The amazing custom kitchen features 42" cabinetry with full stainless steel appliance package, stainless range hood, quartz counters and a huge center island. There is wood look laminate flooring through out the first floor. Open to the kitchen is the huge family room with custom gas fireplace and sliders leading to the huge, partially cleared and partially wooded lot. There's also the front room to use as you wish . . . living room, office, dining room. Upstairs offers 4 bedrooms including the main suite with its' walk in closet, opulent master bath with custom tiled shower and a unfinished attic which could be a bonus room, nursery, office. You decide. The basement is high and wide open, ready for you to finish into the perfect man cave. Enjoy the wooded property across the street as you sit on your covered front porch.