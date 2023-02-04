This beautiful new construction on Bayberry is near completion and waiting for you to call it home! On a lovely wooded lot in the heart of Egg Harbor Township this home is full of charm and ready for your finishing touches. Open concept living with plenty of room for everyone. High end construction with lots of windows and tons of natural light. Potential bonus room off Primary to make an office, closet, gym... whatever your heart desires. A huge backyard ready for you to make your own private sanctuary. Don't wait to see the beauty on Bayberry!