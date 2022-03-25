 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $519,900

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $519,900

Custom, very well built, impeccable, upscale and upgraded Single Family Home in the Heart of EHT. @ 3800 Sq Ft - Plus a Finished Basement! Large Lot can Accommodate a Huge Pool, Garden, Swing Set and More! Please pay attention to the extraordinary fit & finish! Center Hall contemporary with detailed woodworking throughout. Has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths, with Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Very large finished basement with a separate cavernous storage room. Gigantic Master Suite with TWO (2) sitting areas complete with a walk-in Closet and a large granite-topped Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Fully Tiled Shower for 2! Hall Bath and first floor half-bath both newer in the last few years, and a fabulous Gourmet Kitchen complete with Butler's Pantry and all stainless steel hi-end appliances (dishwasher brand new). Soaring Ceilings and a Sun Filled informal dining area next to an informal LR/Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Adjacent to that, a spacious Den/Office/Flex Space. Three additional BRs on the 2nd floor. Outside....there's a wonderful patio within a large fenced in back yard. Professionally maintained landscaping. 2 Car Garage (brand new garage door and garage opener), Parking for 4 Cars, Fabulous Neighborhood! Please note: The pool shown is a computerized mock-up. It's not real - it's displayed to show the possibilities of the backyard.

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News