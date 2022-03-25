4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $519,900

Custom, very well built, impeccable, upscale and upgraded Single Family Home in the Heart of EHT. @ 3800 Sq Ft - Plus a Finished Basement! Large Lot can Accommodate a Huge Pool, Garden, Swing Set and More! Please pay attention to the extraordinary fit & finish! Center Hall contemporary with detailed woodworking throughout. Has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths, with Formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room. Very large finished basement with a separate cavernous storage room. Gigantic Master Suite with TWO (2) sitting areas complete with a walk-in Closet and a large granite-topped Master Bath with Soaking Tub and Fully Tiled Shower for 2! Hall Bath and first floor half-bath both newer in the last few years, and a fabulous Gourmet Kitchen complete with Butler's Pantry and all stainless steel hi-end appliances (dishwasher brand new). Soaring Ceilings and a Sun Filled informal dining area next to an informal LR/Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Adjacent to that, a spacious Den/Office/Flex Space. Three additional BRs on the 2nd floor. Outside....there's a wonderful patio within a large fenced in back yard. Professionally maintained landscaping. 2 Car Garage (brand new garage door and garage opener), Parking for 4 Cars, Fabulous Neighborhood! Please note: The pool shown is a computerized mock-up. It's not real - it's displayed to show the possibilities of the backyard.