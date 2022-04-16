Looking for privacy? Now’s your chance to get a brand-new home that’s not located on a postage stamp lot in a cookie cutter development. This home features 1+ Wooded acres. Beautiful, open layout with bedroom and bath on the first floor. Gorgeous custom kitchen with huge center island. Starting construction shortly so if you move fast you still have time to pick your colors.
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The co-founder and CEO of Landline, which is partnering with American Airlines to connect Atlantic City International Airport with Philadelphi…
It was the second time the group had met. Rumors swirled, as they often do, that the topic of discussion was the potential development of larg…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — With assurances that current patients of medicinal marijuana will not suffer, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commiss…
The Cape May County Health Department has confirmed four cases of cryptosporidium and 11 probable cases in the county, the department said Friday.
LINWOOD — A 31-year-old city man was struck and killed when riding his bike early Sunday morning.
SOMERS POINT — For many restaurants, the expansion of outdoor dining was a lifeline that allowed them to withstand the massive blow the COVID-…
Two Atlantic County sub shops were named recently by Mashed.com as having some of the best Italian hoagies in the country.
Seasonal store Spirit Halloween, headquartered in Egg Harbor Township, will be the focus of new movie
An upcoming movie will have a familiar setting for many Americans who have ever shopped for a Halloween costume.
Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack.
Tropicana Atlantic City has just announced that it will debut eight new dining and entertainment concepts starting this summer and will undergo gaming enhancements to further the resort’s evolution.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE