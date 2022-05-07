The one you have been waiting for!!! Step inside this immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home situated on one of the LARGEST lots in the neighborhood, located in the heart of Egg Harbor Township! This newly constructed home was just recently built in 2017 and has been equipped with the finest finishes throughout, including engineered hardwood floors, luxury tile, wainscoting & crown molding, a custom built outdoor shower, and more. Other features include a FULL basement, two car garage, irrigation system, walk in closets, gas fireplace, and a jacuzzi soaker tub- just to name a few! Family friendly neighborhood just 15 minutes away from Ocean City, Margate, and a Longport beaches!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,999
