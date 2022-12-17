 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,900

Why consider a tract home when you can have custom? The builder is just putting the finishing touches on this beautiful 2 story "Smart Home"- control everything from your phone!! The "Smart Home feature is just one of the many upgrades you will find in this home. Enjoy the 1+ wood acre lot from your covered front porch. The interior offers a wonderful open layout, wood look laminate flooring, gorgeous custom kitchen with center island, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliance package and custom range hood. The kitchen is completely open to the family room with it's beautiful gas fireplace flanked by wood shiplap. Upstairs are 4 spacious bedrooms including the main suite with upscale tile bath and oversized tiled shower, walk-in closet and an walk-in attic area which could easily be finished for a bonus room - office or gym. Sheetrocked walls in the garage. And a full basement with so much potential. But if this isn't enough, check out the amazing wooded property that surrounds this home. THIS HOME TRULY WON'T LAST SO CALL THE LISTING AGENT TODAY!!

