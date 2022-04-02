4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,900

New Construction on wooded, one + acre lot. This impressive contemporary home features open layout with 2 story foyer and open 2 story family room. Formal living room and dining room and large eat-in kitchen with island. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor which could be used as an office or in-law suite. Upstairs are the master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower stall and toilet room. There's two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and a hall bath, and a walk-in attic which could be a 5th bedroom (additional cost) Full unfinished basement. Construction to begin shortly