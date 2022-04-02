New Construction on wooded, one + acre lot. This impressive contemporary home features open layout with 2 story foyer and open 2 story family room. Formal living room and dining room and large eat-in kitchen with island. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor which could be used as an office or in-law suite. Upstairs are the master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower stall and toilet room. There's two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and a hall bath, and a walk-in attic which could be a 5th bedroom (additional cost) Full unfinished basement. Construction to begin shortly
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Egg Harbor Township native will make history presenting at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The body of a local boat captain was found in the water Wednesday, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University decided its crew team would leave the school district’s boathouse in February rather than wait for a new c…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Evidence in the death of township teen Tiffany Valiante tested by a forensic lab was mishandled by the New Jersey Transit …
CAPE MAY — With plans for renovations at the city’s welcome center, including an expansion of the available parking spaces, members of City Co…
How Galloway tried to block an alternative school for students derided by mayor as 'worst of the worst'
When real estate developer Kevin Dixon decided to convert his South Jersey property into an alternative school for troubled students from Atla…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — For decades, the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club overlooking the Delaware Bay went all but unnoticed, a tiny building tucked be…
Former Mainland Regional High School basketball standout and three-time Press Player of the Year Kylee Watson has entered the college transfer…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Chances of learning more about the 2015 death of Tiffany Valiante grew slimmer after forensics tests failed to find new cl…
Before each of his 25 seasons as a high school girls basketball coach, Steve DiPatri has held a meeting with the parents and guardians of his …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE