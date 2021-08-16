Stately 2 Story Home in Harbor Pines! 4 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath home in PRISTINE condition. First floor features newly refinished hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen with pantry, brand new stainless steel appliances and sliders leading to outside patio. Family room with cathedral ceilings, sky lights & gas fireplace. Formal Living room with crown molding and open to formal dining room with wainscoting and crown molding. Second floor boasts Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, Hall Bathroom and 2nd floor laundry. 2 car side entry garage and located on a premium corner lot at entrance of cul de sac and park like backyard setting (well for irrigation only) Recent upgrades include: New front stucco, new front door, new soffits & downspouts, new AC unit. Come be a part of the Harbor Pines community, with No HOA fees, optional golf membership with residential discounts and a country club life style. Would also make a great 2nd home. Close to beaches, shopping and restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $499,900
