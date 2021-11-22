PRISTINE LAKE FRONT HOME! If you are looking for unobstructed views and easy access to beautiful Crystal Lakes, look no further! This upscale 3500+/- SF Turquoise model in the Crystal Lakes community features an open 1st floor lay-out with tons of natural light and upgrades throughout. The DR boasts a tray ceiling and built-in service area and both the living and dining room feature beautiful Oak hardwood floors. Travel to the rear of the house where you will find a huge family room with a full wall of windows looking out to the lake and a gorgeous gas log fireplace with a custom cut granite surround. The kitchen features beautiful wood cabinetry with custom tile backsplash, granite countertops, pantry, center island and bar area facing the eating area with sliding doors to the massive deck which leads down to the lake. Rounding out the first floor is an office/study which can easily be used as a guest bedroom, powder room, laundry room and 2-car garage. The 2nd floor has 3 guest BRs, loft area and hall bath along with massive primary suite with oversized walk-in closet and beautifully appointed bathroom with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and double sinks with built-in vanity. The finished basement has insulated laminate flooring, tons of separate storage areas, gas wall unit heater and vents which allow air conditioning to flow from the main floor if necessary. But let's not forget the outside of this amazing home! CONTINUED IN AGENT REMARKS
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $495,000
