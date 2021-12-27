Stately 2 Story Home in Harbor Pines! 4 Bedroom & 2.5 Bath home in PRISTINE condition. First floor features newly refinished hardwood floors, Eat-in kitchen with pantry, brand new stainless steel appliances and sliders leading to outside patio. Family room with cathedral ceilings, sky lights & gas fireplace. Formal Living room with crown molding and open to formal dining room with wainscoting and crown molding. Second floor boasts Master Bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom, 3 additional spacious bedrooms, Hall Bathroom and 2nd floor laundry. 2 car side entry garage and located on a premium corner lot at entrance of cul de sac and park like backyard setting (well for irrigation only) Recent upgrades include: New front stucco, new front door, new soffits & downspouts, new AC unit. Come be a part of the Harbor Pines community, with No HOA fees, optional golf membership with residential discounts and a country club life style. Would also make a great 2nd home. Close to beaches, shopping and restaurants!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $494,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
MILLVILLE — For 19-year-old John Wallop, taking CPR courses with his grandmother a few years ago paid off Friday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — A city firefighter has died from COVID-19, the Fire Department said Wednesday.
OCEAN CITY — The lights stretched on for blocks and blocks Christmas Eve in the Gardens section of Ocean City and beyond, a visible manifestat…
Horece McZeke, 44, was charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, unlawful poss…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is making a last call for pandemic-related energy assistance.
A Pleasantville man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Somers Point man last month, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said…
A Galloway Township man has been arrested for his alleged connection to a fatal boat accident that killed a Mays Landing woman.
ATLANTIC CITY — City Council voted this week to give $3,500 bonuses to 47 Special Improvement Division workers, who are Casino Reinvestment De…
Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state:
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE