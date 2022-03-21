This property is located in a great development! The interior and exterior have many custom upgrades. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The first floor has Brazilian walnut hardwood floors, large island with wine cooler, custom built bar with seating, 36" Viking Range, granite countertops throughout. The outside paver patio is perfect for gathering with family and friends with custom built fireplace and sail. On the second floor, there are cork floors in all 4 bedrooms, the Master has 2 walk-in closets with a huge master bath and 72" jet tub. The whole house is equipped with a humidifier, reverse osmosis water filtration system and tankless water heater. The solar panels are paid off and the electric bill is $0. Check out the 3D tour. Come join us on 3/20/22 between 12pm and 1pm to see this amazing property!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $485,000
