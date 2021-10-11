Gracious and spacious light filled semi custom Harbor Pines home...4bed/3.5 bath walking distance to the golf course...this location offers the best of all worlds! 10 minutes to a beach, two minutes to a well run club with delicious dining and events set against the backdrop of Harbor Pines gorgeous greens.. Shopping areas, schools and other points of interest are just as convenient. Lush lawns with loads of privacy... walk out your door to enjoy nature... Renewed and move in ready for you... New stucco with 7 yr warranty. Open and easy floor plan to make your own... Two hvac zones, two hot water heaters, room for an office, gym, storage.. Pack your bags and live the country club life...this house is waiting for you to make it your home!
4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $483,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
ATLANTIC CITY — Village Supermarket Inc. will pay $1 a year to operate a ShopRite in Atlantic City, staff members with the Casino Reinvestment…
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Gunfire in the parking lot of a Walmart has claimed the life of a Hammonton teenager and left his father wounded.
AtlantiCare said Wednesday it is temporarily suspending visitation due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and other concerns.
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of her father and her father’s girlfriend in Surf City, the Ocea…
Nine suspects have been indicted on charges relating to a May 22 mass shooting in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer We…
Thirty-seven establishments will extend their Atlantic City Restaurant Week menus to next week, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority …
PLEASANTVILLE — Superintendent Natakie Chestnut-Lee called for an investigation Friday into what she said was an effort to oust her from her s…
OCEAN CITY — New bathrooms are on the way on two blocks of the Boardwalk, city Administrator George Savastano told City Council on Thursday.
Three men were indicted by a grand jury Thursday in the July 4 fatal shooting of Jasayde Holder, 10, of Vineland.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE