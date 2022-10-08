4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $479,900

MOVE RIGHT IN!! THIS HOUSE IS ONLY TWO YEARS OLD!! HIGH END MODERN FINISHES!! BRAND NEW IN-GROUND POOL!! FINISHED BASEMENT!! Built in 2020, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3,100 sqft, two story home, is as close to new construction as it gets, while also having some major upgrades added by the seller. Starting with the fully fenced in backyard where the owner has just put in a brand new in-ground pool with hot tub section, as well as the brand new brick paver patio and walk ways. Inside off the entryway is your formal dining room that leads into the spacious open concept kitchen and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, massive center island, high end GE Café™ Series appliances, new barnwood door to the pantry with custom storage shelving, plantation shutters on all the windows, durable laminate flooring throughout the main floor, you also have a powder room and a large 2 car attached garage. The laundry room is on the second floor and its located conveniently next to the four bedrooms. All of them are a great size, especially the master suite with attached full bath and large walk-in closet with custom storage shelving. As a huge bonus you have the finished basement with laminate flooring, 9 ft+ ceiling height, custom built in bar and a dedicated space for your storage. CHECK OUT THE MATTERPORT VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=j6bpMWNvpPT