4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $475,000

This impressive two-story home features open 2 story foyer and open 2 story family room. Formal living room and dining room and large eat-in kitchen with island. There's a bedroom and full bath on the first floor which could be used as an office or in-law suite. Upstairs are the master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious master bath with soaking tub, shower stall and toilet room. There's two more spacious bedrooms upstairs and a hall bath. Full unfinished basement. NOTE; The home pictured in this listing is another home that was previously built by the Seller, the subject home is currently under construction. Home is framed and under roof.