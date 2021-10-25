4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $473,500

New Price!!!!!!!!! Desirable Harbor Pines!!!! Move in/Close as quickly as you like! Spacious light filled semi custom home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is walking distance to the golf course as well as the club that features delicious dining and year round events.. And this address offers the best of all worlds! 10 minutes to a beach, minutes to supermarkets, pharmacies, shopping areas, schools and other points of interest... A neighborhood of lush lawns, privacy paired with the joys of nature... New stucco with 7 yr warranty... Open and easy floor plan... Two hvac zones, two hot water heaters, room for an office, gym, storage.. Pack your bags and live the country club life without any fees... This house is waiting for you to make it your home!